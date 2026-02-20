Leadership
Clem Sunter’s enduring legacy strengthens the case for independent, evidence-based leadership in South Africa
Honouring Clem Sunter’s impact on democratic thought and evidence-based leadership in South Africa
Key topics:
Sunter’s scenarios shaped SA’s democratic transition
“High Road/Low Road” framed reform vs conflict debate
Legacy champions evidence-led, independent leadership
Issued by Christo van der Rheede on behalf of the FW de Klerk Foundation.