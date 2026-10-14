JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 26: Helen Zille speaks at the unveiling of a new Johannesburg campaign billboard on August 26, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The 2026 South African municipal elections will be held on 4 November 2026 across South Africa, to elect councils for all district, metropolitan and local municipalities in each of the country's nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)
Helen ZillePhoto by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti
Leadership

Confidence, not cash, will decide whether Zille can turn Joburg around: Katzenellenbogen

Zille’s Johannesburg turnaround depends on restoring confidence.
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Jonathan Katzenellenbogen
BizNews
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