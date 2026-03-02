Leadership
Corrigan: The water crisis is a political turning point
South Africa’s water crisis exposes governance failures, threatens public health, and challenges constitutional promises and social justice.
Key topics:
South Africa’s water crisis worsens, exposing systemic governance failures.
Water access linked to constitutional rights and social justice promises.
Aging infrastructure, corruption, and mismanagement deepen public health risks.
By Terence Corrigan*