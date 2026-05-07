Leadership
Cyril goes populist - but Zim visit shows he’s on the wrong side of history
Ramaphosa’s diplomacy and reparations claims face sharp criticism amid Africa’s changing economic realities and Zimbabwe’s political repression.
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
Ramaphosa’s visit to Mnangagwa and reparations appeal criticised
Africa’s growth vs slavery-based reparations argument rejected
Zimbabwe repression (Biti jailed) fuels criticism of ANC alignment
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Editorial Board of The Common Sense