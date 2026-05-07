Cyril goes populist - but Zim visit shows he’s on the wrong side of history
Photo by Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images
Leadership

Cyril goes populist - but Zim visit shows he’s on the wrong side of history

Ramaphosa’s diplomacy and reparations claims face sharp criticism amid Africa’s changing economic realities and Zimbabwe’s political repression.
Published on

This article was first published by The Common Sense

Key topics:

  • Ramaphosa’s visit to Mnangagwa and reparations appeal criticised

  • Africa’s growth vs slavery-based reparations argument rejected

  • Zimbabwe repression (Biti jailed) fuels criticism of ANC alignment

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Editorial Board of The Common Sense

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