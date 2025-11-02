Cyril’s moment to prove he’s not as ‘dof’ as he seems: Paddi Clay

I do wonder if Cyril Ramaphosa has even read Jeff Wicks’s The Shadow State, now that he knows who lives in that mansion, knows he is distantly related to him, and is under investigation for corruption? He seems so disconnected to what’s going on in his own country.

Does he know that eight out of ten South Africans now believe South Africa is on the wrong track, following the uptick in mood after the GNU formation? This is not information from a news organisation’s X poll, this is according to the latest Ipsos What Worries the World Study .

Is he prompted into some self-reflection when he is told that hundreds of children are suffering from malnutrition and thousands go to bed hungry under his watch, after so many years of his party’s dedication to Broad-based (really?) Black Economic Empowerment?

In his ‘Making Sense’ podcast, political analyst and commentator Frans Cronje recently described BEE as the ANC’s foundational policy for dealing with the legacy of apartheid.

But it’s proving to be very rocky and unfit for purpose.

The CEO of the National Employers’ Association of South Africa, Gerhard Papenfus, said in a media statement this week that ‘every South African knows that B-BBEE has been abused by a very small group of politically connected cadres and tenderpreneurs for ridiculous self-enrichment, to the absolute detriment of the Act’s intended beneficiaries.’

It is hard to believe Ramaphosa does not see the evidence piling up that BEE, since shortly after he and many of his activist and unionist pals became munificently empowered through the gift of shares, board seats and top company posts from white- owned businesses, has been pushing us further downhill economically as a country and depriving millions of the descendants of ‘apartheid’s victims’ the chance to get employed or rise out of poverty.

He and his party, nevertheless, are still trying to improve the prospect of achieving BEE’s purpose. Their most recent initiative involves throwing other people’s money at it through the GNU’s race-based Transformation Fund which will depend heavily on private funding.

Apparently Ramaphosa did not click on the YouTube channel of the next biggest party in his Government of National Unity when it announced it was proposing an economic inclusion bill to replace race-based empowerment criteria. When asked for comment after the announcement he said he hadn’t yet seen it. It’s likely he was buying himself some time to think.

He has now been filled in on the Democratic Alliance’s Economic Inclusion for All Bill and he says he will consider it.

He will also have the newly launched Value for Money Bill from the IRR to consider. It too doesn’t rely on race to achieve its goals.

These two policy proposals for new legislation give him the chance to do something more impactful than BEE has so far achieved, if its purpose was indeed to improve the lives of the majority of South Africans.

Ramaphosa can choose to do nothing, a default position he often favours, or he could seize the opportunity being offered by these policies to end his run as president on a high note.

He could for instance, opt for a tactic not entirely unknown in politics. He could order his officials to do some cherry-picking from either or both bills and repackage that selection along with something the ANC was thinking of doing anyway.

He could sell it as the party’s caring response to the desperation of the poor, or as a tweak or update, without even acknowledging that BEE is not working and delivering what was intended.

This face-saving ploy could have appeal for an ANC that is on the ropes and flailing around for an upturn before elections. Getting off the grey list is not going to cut it.

But this step would require President Ramaphosa to strong-arm his party into giving up its deep attachment to a policy that has benefited many of them. It would take courage to push through, particularly as it is not likely to appeal to the faction supporting Paul Mashatile.

The ANC does, however, have the chutzpah to present such a cobbled-together proposal without blinking.

Alternatively, Ramaphosa could not apply himself at all. He simply leaves ANC MPs and any of the party’s small-fry allies or the MK and EFF rabble to kill the bills with a decisive majority against.

Or he could let the parliamentary process run its course, accept even a surprise victory for either bill, then do nothing when it comes to activating the necessary legislative changes.

He could even take the giant step of throwing off his cloak of ‘dofness’ and going for gold. To create a legacy as the president who helped rescue South Africa, he could initiate cooperative discussions with either of the groups proposing and backing these bills.

He could insert a couple of compromises or set conditions, to win his party over to accepting one or both bills and pulling back on its insistence that policies based on race are the only means of improving the lives of the majority.

(Wasn’t Ramaphosa once praised by supporters, such as the Irish, as a great negotiator?)

Suppose that after ‘considering’ the policies proposed by these bills that have so much potential to repair and restore the country, post-apartheid and post ANC dominance, Ramaphosa directs cabinet, the caucus, and his coterie of influencers in media to reject them outright and refuse to relinquish race as a means of achieving transformation. In that case, I would find Ramaphosa and the ANC to be nothing short of malevolent.