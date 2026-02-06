Leadership
Noise speaks, votes decide — the DA after Steenhuisen: Hermann Pretorius
Amid media frenzy, the DA’s steady gains reveal a party stronger than headlines suggest.
Key topics:
Media noise often misrepresents true public opinion trends.
DA’s support grew under Steenhuisen despite negative media narratives.
Voter behaviour and polling show DA’s competence and governing credibility.
