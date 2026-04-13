Leadership
WATCH: DA Congress breakdown: Geordin Hill-Lewis to lead, Solly Msimanga elected to reshaped federal team
DA Congress breakdown: Geordin Hill-Lewis takes over as leader, Solly Msimanga joins a reshaped federal team, and the party maps its next chapter.
At its 2026 Federal Congress at Gallagher Estate, the DA elected Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis as its new federal leader, marking the party’s first major congress since entering the Government of National Unity. The weekend also brought a wider leadership reshuffle, with Solly Msimanga among those elected to senior roles, as the DA sought to present an orderly transition and a clearer sense of its ambitions for the years ahead.
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