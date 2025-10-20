DA launches investigation into R777-million Tshwane water tanker jackpot

The one fundamental change that occurred between 2024 and 2025 is that Tshwane is now governed by a coalition led by the ANC, a party whose presence in government has been tracked by more and more water from tankers and less and less from taps.

In Hammanskraal, tankers have been deployed permanently for a number of years due to the non-potable quality of the water due to the pollution of the Apies River by the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant. In 2023, the City partnered with Magalies Water, and a package plant was built on the Pienaars River to give Hammanskraal residents potable tap water.

In fact, the launch of the first phase of this project in January 2025 should have reduced the City’s water tanker bill. Even taking into account the setbacks and delays on the project during the course of this year, it does not explain an increase in water tanker spending by the City.

If Tshwane does have a prolonged water emergency, it is entirely self-induced, if not carefully orchestrated. In the same year as the ANC takeover and the blowout spending on water tankers, the City’s water losses increased from 34% to 39%. The losses are mainly due to unattended leaks, which in turn lead to taps running dry more often.

What accounts for more leaks? In part the money taken away from water maintenance teams in order to fund extra water tanker expenditure. In her first adjustment budget as mayor, Nasiphi Moya recommended a 103% increase on watchman security services and a 64% increase on water tankers.

But even this wasn’t enough to cover all the water tanker invoices the City eventually paid in the 2025 financial year. As a result, most of this money will have to be classified as unauthorised expenditure. Aside from more water consumption and water losses, there is a good chance that some of these invoices might be fraudulent.

By law, unauthorised expenditure must be investigated. But the investigation has to go further than just a box ticking exercise. After years of suspicion that the ANC and its proxy parties have interests in the water tanker business, it is now necessary to trace the flow of municipal money to and from the companies on Tshwane’s database of service providers.