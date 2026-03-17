Cilliers Brink, Executive Mayor of Tshwane
Cilliers Brink, Executive Mayor of TshwanePhoto by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
Leadership

TCS: DA on brink of power in Tshwane as race tightens

New polling shows majority possible for DA in the capital in local government elections.
Published on

This article was first published by The Common Sense

Key topics:

  • DA leads ANC narrowly in Tshwane voter support

  • No smaller party exceeds margin of error threshold

  • Coalition likely needed despite close DA majority chance

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By TCS Polling Correspondent

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