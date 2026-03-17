Leadership
TCS: DA on brink of power in Tshwane as race tightens
New polling shows majority possible for DA in the capital in local government elections.
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
DA leads ANC narrowly in Tshwane voter support
No smaller party exceeds margin of error threshold
Coalition likely needed despite close DA majority chance
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By TCS Polling Correspondent