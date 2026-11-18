Jensen Huang’s resignation as Nvidia’s chief executive leaves the board of the chipmaker at the centre of the AI boom with hard choices. Dambisa Moyo, an economist with 15 years on global corporate boards, argues it should stick to its mandate, weigh every stakeholder, resist short-term share-price pressure, explain its thinking early and protect staff morale. It should also avoid U-turns that would cost it credibility. The stakes reach South Africa: Nvidia is a heavyweight holding in the global index funds that many local retirement annuities, pension funds and unit trusts use for offshore exposure, so turmoil in its boardroom can hit local savings..By Dambisa Moyo*.PALO ALTO—With 15 years’ experience serving on the boards of large, complex global corporations, many people have asked me how to think about the issues confronting the Nvidia board following the resignation of its founder and long-time CEO, Jensen Huang. As I stressed in my 2021 book, How Boards Work, the job of any corporate board is to strike a fine balance between competing priorities. This time is no exception.Since I do not serve on Nvidia’s board of directors, my perspective is somewhat limited. Still, if I found myself confronted with the company’s current crisis, I would advise my colleagues to keep five principles in mind.First, the board must stick to its stated remit and mandate. In practice, this may depend on details such as where the corporation is incorporated (for example, Delaware versus Texas) or how company ownership and voting rights are allocated. Broadly speaking, though, a board charter has three parts: overseeing company strategy (what regions or products to focus on); hiring (and firing) the CEO; and, crucially, shaping the corporate culture through incentives and commitments to agreed company values. Second, the board must consider a variety of perspectives. In 2019, Business Roundtable released a modernized Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation, which was signed by 181 CEOs from major companies. The Statement committed signatories to weighing the interests of not just financial shareholders but also other stakeholders such as customers, employees, suppliers, and the communities potentially affected by the company’s operations. Rather than simply maximizing shareholder value, the new commitment was to deliver value for all these interests. Although Nvidia was not an explicit signatory to the Business Roundtable statement, Huang channeled the same thinking in his introductory letter to Nvidia’s 2020 Code of Conduct. “Review Our Code,” he instructed employees. “It’s a guide to how we conduct ourselves in our professional relationships. It describes the principles that apply to how we act toward customers, partners, competitors, vendors, government regulators, stockholders, fellow employees, as well as the community at large. In everything we do, we must act in a manner in which all of NVIDIA can take pride.”Thus, the Nvidia board will have to consider not just the current trading price, but also how its decisions will impact the broader landscape of stakeholders, not to mention its license to trade and relationship with regulators.Third, the board needs to think about how best to remain a going concern over the long term. There is a danger that in the immediacy of the current crisis, externally imposed narratives and share-price fluctuations will lead to myopic thinking. Near-term messaging and share-price volatility do matter, of course; but the board should not allow itself to be held hostage to short-term thinking. Doing its duty may require it to be more communicative than usual, so that it can explain its thinking and bring all stakeholders along over the medium to long term. Fourth, and relatedly, the board should proactively communicate what it is doing to head off speculation and reduce volatility. Arguably even before a fully formed plan is finalized, the board should communicate the steps it is taking to stabilize the executive leadership team and reaffirm the company’s strategy. Delaying communications until a plan is ready risks leaving a void that will be filled by more speculation and volatility.Fifth, Nvidia’s board must tend to its bench of talent. Given the spectacular nature and global scale of its current crisis, there is a risk that its focus will be weighted too heavily toward external matters, to the neglect of morale and other internal issues. Of course, the board needs to manage and address questions about regulation, the license to trade, and financial risks. But failure to do what is needed to retain talent could pose an even greater risk over the long term. Nvidia’s board must strike a careful balance between communicating clearly with shareholders, the press, and regulators, on one hand, and tending to employees’ needs, on the other. Whatever happens next, the company is facing a period of deep instability amid questions about its license to trade. .Read more:.Masayoshi Son’s Nvidia sell-off looks more like scrambling than strategy: Shuli Ren.If nothing else, this backdrop of uncertainty suggests that the board should not create whiplash by reversing any publicly announced decisions, which could lead to a loss of credibility. At a minimum, any reversal—including separation with the CEO—should not occur until, and unless, there is a meaningful and fundamental change in the factors that influenced the company’s previous stated position.The board’s role will be to offer stability wherever it can. It is undoubtedly facing delicate, difficult decisions, but that is its job. Boards are charged with steadying the ship and ensuring that there is a clear, well-articulated plan to move to a more manageable equilibrium..*Dambisa Moyo, an international economist, is the author of Edge of Chaos: Why Democracy Is Failing to Deliver Economic Growth—and How to Fix It (Basic Books, 2018).Copyright: Project Syndicate, 2026.www.project-syndicate.org.Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.