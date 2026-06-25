DA's Hill-Lewis draws the line: Mobs don't enforce immigration law, the state does

With a June 30 deadline issued by anti-immigrant protesters looming, Democratic Alliance leader and Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has delivered the GNU coalition's sharpest rebuke yet of South Africa's xenophobic violence wave. Calling out every tier of government and law enforcement by name, Hill-Lewis rejected the scapegoating of foreign nationals — arguing South Africa's real enemies are a non-growing economy, a dysfunctional state, and politicians who weaponise hardship for votes. He has spoken directly to Ramaphosa, ordered Cape Town agencies to protect schools, transport and places of worship, and drawn a constitutional line: in a democracy, the state enforces the law — not vigilantes..By Robert Brand and Paul Vecchiatto.The leader of the second-biggest party in South Africa’s governing coalition has taken a strong stand against xenophobic violence and called on the authorities to protect immigrants who are being targeted by protesters..“Every mayor, every premier, every minister and every law-enforcement agency has a duty to lower the temperature, prevent violence, protect communities and uphold the law,” Democratic Alliance leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said in an speech to the nation that was broadcast on social media. .Hill-Lewis’ appeal comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa used a televised address earlier this month to acknowledge that illegal immigration was a major problem and pledge to step up deportations, boost border security and penalize businesses employing undocumented migrants. He also urged the protesters to leave law enforcement to the authorities. South Africa has seen a wave of xenophobic attacks and demonstrations against the presence of undocumented migrants in recent months. There are mounting concerns the violence could escalate, particularly with protesters demanding that these foreign nationals leave the country by June 30.“Threats of violence and anarchy cannot be acceptable in a constitutional democracy,” said Hill-Lewis, who is also the mayor of Cape Town, South Africa’s second-largest city and home to many immigrants. “The law must be enforced by the state, not by mobs, not by vigilantes and not by politicians who stoke hatred for votes.”Hill-Lewis said he had spoken to Ramaphosa about the anti-immigrant attacks on Wednesday and urged a coordinated response. He said he had instructed law-enforcement agencies in Cape Town to safeguard schools, business, public transport and places of worship.Migrants have become a target for frustrated South Africans as the country grapples with high unemployment, violent crime, broken infrastructure and poor public services. Foreigners aren’t to blame for those ills, according to Hill-Lewis.“South Africa’s deepest problem is not a vulnerable person selling vegetables on a corner who happens to not be born here,” he said. “It is an economy that does not grow, a state that does not work and a government that has failed to create jobs, secure our borders, fight crime and deliver basic services.”Hill-Lewis said while he understood the frustrations of South Africans who lack jobs and basic services, violence against immigrants couldn’t be justified..Read more:.Frans Cronjé: Conditions for violent protest aligning — risks rising.“Our frustration must never become hatred. And it must never become violence,” he said. “We must never allow certain politicians or vigilantes to abuse the hardship caused by a failing economy to scapegoat and incite violence against foreign nationals to promote their own agendas.”.© 2026 Bloomberg L.P..Full speech: Let us show the best of SA, not the worstDelivered by Geordin Hill-Lewis – Federal LeaderMy fellow South Africans,In the coming days, our country faces a test of leadership, of law, and of who we are as a people.Across South Africa, many people are angry and frustrated. I understand that frustration. Millions of South Africans cannot find work. Families are struggling. Communities feel abandoned. People see illegal immigration, corruption, crime, and a government that too often talks and talks — while ordinary people pay the price.But I want to say this clearly tonight: Our frustration must never become hatred. And it must never become violence.We must never allow certain politicians or vigilantes to abuse the hardship caused by a failing economy to scapegoat and incite violence against foreign nationals to promote their own agendas.We are better than that.South Africans are not a hateful people.We are a decent, generous, resilient people.In our transition to democracy, we were an example to the world that divisions can be resolved peacefully.Now at this moment, let us once again show the best of who we are, not the worst of who we are.Let us show the best of our values. The best of our country.If people have come to our country illegally, the law must be applied – but it must be applied with the full knowledge that we are dealing with human beings.So we must condemn those who speak words they know may cost lives but and speak them anyway.To act with such lack of concern exposes a gaping hole in their souls where their humanity should be. These people are not leaders. And their words promise only violence and chaos for our country.To them I say: you do not speak for the people of South Africa.We know why South Africa is in this position.We are in this position today because the institutions which are supposed to enforce the law have been broken by years of corruption and bad government.And we’re in this position because South Africa’s economy is simply not growing nearly fast enough to create jobs.The work of fixing these broken institutions is not easy or quick. It is about getting honest, competent people in government and rebuilding the ability to actually uphold the law.But, fortunately, we have a shining example of what serious reform looks like where the DA is in national government.At Home Affairs, DA Minister Leon Schreiber is doing the hard, painstaking work of building new systems and institutions to undo decades of failure: securing our immigration system, digitalising and fixing broken processes, fighting fraud and corruption, and ensuring that those who are here illegally are processed lawfully and, where required, deported while upholding inherent human dignity.That is how a serious country deals with illegal immigration and rebuilding the state.Now, as for next week, threats of violence and anarchy cannot be acceptable in a constitutional democracy.The law must be enforced by the state — not by mobs, not by vigilantes, and not by politicians who stoke hatred for votes.Now is the time for SAPS and the criminal justice system to step up and enforce the law without fear or favour.No individual or group gets to set deadlines for who may live in South Africa. No one may demand another person’s papers in the street. No one may threaten a family, close a shop, block a road, or loot a business.These actions do not demonstrate the values of the best of our country.And wherever the DA governs, let me be absolutely clear: we are the party that will protect law and order.As Mayor of Cape Town, I have instructed our Law Enforcement services to be ready, visible and firm. We will work with SAPS. We will keep roads open. We will protect businesses, public transport, schools and places of worship of all people.And I call on every government in South Africa — national, provincial and local — to do the same.Earlier today, I reached out to President Ramaphosa to say that this must be a moment for all governments to work together — DA governments, ANC governments, provincial governments, local governments and national government.Every mayor, every premier, every minister and every law enforcement agency has a duty to lower the temperature, prevent violence, protect communities and uphold the law.Let us unite now to lower the temperature and stop any violence before it begins.This is a moment for every government to show that the law still means something.Because that is what real government does. Our responsibility as a government is to protect people, uphold the law and keep order.We must also be honest about the real crisis. South Africa’s deepest problem is not a vulnerable person selling vegetables on a corner who happens to not be born here. It is an economy that does not grow, a state that does not work, and a government that has failed to create jobs, secure our borders, fight crime and deliver basic services.That is the real work: jobs, growth, safety, clean government, well managed migration and a state that works.So tonight I call on every South African: do not be drawn into hatred. Do not share messages that inflame fear.Stand for your country by standing for the best of what it means to be South African, by standing for peace, order and the Constitution.Let us show the world who South Africans really are..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. 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