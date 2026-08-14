[Image: The cover of the DA’s manifesto for the 2026 local government elections. Background: South Africans cast their vote in Diepsloot during the 2016 local government elections. GCIS]

Leadership DA's local government manifesto is competent, not radical: Ivo Vegter Hill-Lewis says local government should be unglamorous and reliable. The DA's manifesto trades ideological flair for working taps and lights.