Leadership
From libertarian visionary to architect of state power: What’s the deal with Peter Thiel - Ivo Vegter
From libertarian idealist to state power broker, Peter Thiel’s journey reveals Silicon Valley’s drift toward surveillance and authoritarianism.
Key topics:
Thiel’s shift from libertarianism to state-aligned power
Palantir and the expansion of surveillance infrastructure
Silicon Valley’s move toward corporatism and political influence
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By Ivo Vegter*