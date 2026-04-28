From libertarian visionary to architect of state power: What’s the deal with Peter Thiel - Ivo Vegter
Leadership

From libertarian visionary to architect of state power: What’s the deal with Peter Thiel - Ivo Vegter

From libertarian idealist to state power broker, Peter Thiel’s journey reveals Silicon Valley’s drift toward surveillance and authoritarianism.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Thiel’s shift from libertarianism to state-aligned power

  • Palantir and the expansion of surveillance infrastructure

  • Silicon Valley’s move toward corporatism and political influence

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Ivo Vegter*

Loading content, please wait...
Ivo Vegter
BizNews
www.biznews.com