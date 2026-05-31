Decoding Helen Zille: Viv Vermaak on the DA’s formidable matriarch
Image: DA election launch in Kliptown, Soweto, in March 2011 https://www.flickr.com/photos/democraticalliance/5626947978
Leadership

Decoding Helen Zille: Viv Vermaak on the DA’s formidable matriarch

The “angel or witch” dilemma shaping how society judges women in power
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Viv Vermaak
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