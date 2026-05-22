Leadership
Dirk Hartford: ANC-SACP divorce - The death agony of the National Democratic Revolution
The ANC and SACP’s century-old alliance is fracturing as the left struggles for relevance in a rapidly changing South African political landscape.
Key topics:
The ANC–SACP split marks the ideological collapse of the century-old nationalist–communist alliance that shaped modern South Africa.
The SACP’s “Conference of the Left” is less a rebirth than a final appeal from a discredited movement that helped destroy independent labour politics.
As the revolutionary project unravels, liberal constitutionalism—led politically by the DA—emerges as the unexpected survivor of post-apartheid politics.
By Dirk Hartford*