Dirk Hartford: How SA needs to play bullyboy Donald Trump
Key topics:
From Washington to Pretoria, a world caught between fading imperial dominance and an uncertain, AI-driven future.
Trump’s transactional power politics, tech-bro influence and the return of the global bully.
South Africa’s dilemma: non-alignment in an age of surveillance, populism and collapsing old certainties.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up for the BizNews channel here.
By Dirk Hartford