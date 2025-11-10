Donald MacKay: Reject political economic empowerment, prioritise real education

There is a frightening article in the Sunday Times which explains that “[a] department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) skills audit revealed in 2023 that more than 300 KwaZulu-Natal councillors were illiterate, raising questions about how they managed multimillion-rand budgets and projects.” Being able to read it would seem, is an important skill for someone who has to decide how millions are spent.

(Lack of) literacy is a societal problem, not the fault of the individual who was denied a proper education. Everyone is born illiterate, but the intervention that changes all of this we call school but not all schools are equal. We have a group of schools where children sometimes drown in toilets and are likely to be taught by teachers who themselves are shaky literary grounds and then we have schools which turn out children who are literate and numerate. The graduates of these respective schools tend to perform rather differently throughout their lives with the pupils of the Death Toilet Academy often not even finishing school. We can safely say that going to a Death Toilet Academy is a predictor of poor prospects in life. There are however a small cadre of the Death Toilet Academy alumni who do well despite their proximity to the killer commodes and no doubt amongst these number the 300 illiterate councillors.

Do the residents of the wards these councillors govern deserve to be deprived of services because they are governed by those unable to read? These councillors might very well be the most principled, ethical and righteous people in the community, deserving of their shot at greatness, but they can’t read and that absolutely must disqualify them from office. Should they be abandoned to a career directing traffic at yet another set of broken traffic lights? Of course not, but just like every other survivor the Death Toilet Academy, we should have a path to train them. What should not happen is to skip the education step and preference their employment under a set of Political Economic Empowerment (PEE) rules. Under PEE you prioritise someone’s political affiliation over their competence.