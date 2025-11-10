Donald MacKay: Reject political economic empowerment, prioritise real education
Key topics:
Poor schooling, not individual fault, drives lifelong disadvantage.
Political quotas (PEE/BEE) ignore literacy and skill gaps.
Education reform needed, from nutrition to quality teaching.
By Donald MacKay
There is a frightening article in the which explains that “[a] department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) skills audit revealed in 2023 that more than 300 KwaZulu-Natal councillors were illiterate, raising questions about how they managed multimillion-rand budgets and projects.” Being able to read it would seem, is an important skill for someone who has to decide how millions are spent.
(Lack of) literacy is a societal problem, not the fault of the individual who was denied a proper education. Everyone is born illiterate, but the intervention that changes all of this we call school but not all schools are equal. We have a group of schools where children sometimes drown in toilets and are likely to be taught by teachers who themselves are shaky literary grounds and then we have schools which turn out children who are literate and numerate. The graduates of these respective schools tend to perform rather differently throughout their lives with the pupils of the Death Toilet Academy often not even finishing school. We can safely say that going to a Death Toilet Academy is a predictor of poor prospects in life. There are however a small cadre of the Death Toilet Academy alumni who do well despite their proximity to the killer commodes and no doubt amongst these number the 300 illiterate councillors.
Do the residents of the wards these councillors govern deserve to be deprived of services because they are governed by those unable to read? These councillors might very well be the most principled, ethical and righteous people in the community, deserving of their shot at greatness, but they can’t read and that absolutely must disqualify them from office. Should they be abandoned to a career directing traffic at yet another set of broken traffic lights? Of course not, but just like every other survivor the Death Toilet Academy, we should have a path to train them. What should not happen is to skip the education step and preference their employment under a set of Political Economic Empowerment (PEE) rules. Under PEE you prioritise someone’s political affiliation over their competence.
Reading is the first step on the road to thinking critically. Add in numeracy, another skill no doubt lacking in the 300 councillors who have to work with numbers and words, and you have a recipe for disaster. And that recipe will keep delivering that terrible meal forever because that’s what the illiteracy recipe does. How did these chaps gets their jobs, despite the obvious requirement to know their letters? PEE.
According to the , in 2016 (the most recent I could find), 92.7% of all learners went to public schools, but only 41% of them pass matric with a bachelors pass rate. Private schools on the other hand have a bachelors pass rate more than double that at 89%.
According to the Q2 2025 Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), 51% of people with less than a matric are unemployed, compared to 15% for graduates, which tells us a lot about how important education is.
The on Highest Educational Attainment in South Africa identifies “[a]partheid legacies and demographics [as] possible explanations for the higher proportion of Whites with a degree. In 2023, 28.6% of Whites had a degree, while 4.8% of Coloureds and 5.2% of Black Africans had a degree. In 2023, the proportion of persons with no schooling was highest in the Black African population and lowest among Whites. However, in the last eight years, the proportion of Black Africans with no schooling dropped substantially. Although the proportion of Black Africans with a degree increased by less than 2.0% over the past eight years, the actual number of Black Africans with degrees almost doubled over this period.”
After 30 years of democracy, these outcomes should have massively improved for black kids, given how large the education budget is (6.5% of GDP – more than the OECD average). Of course the prevailing view in government is that it is matters more that kids in the Death Toilet Academy are taught by union members, no matter their competence, than to actually prioritise the education of those kids.
The data clearly show that no group of people are more marginalised than the uneducated (those 300 elite exceptions aside), yet we hear no calls for companies to be fined 10% of their turnover because their CFO is not innumerate. Where are the PEE agencies checking your PEE levels so you can tender for government work?
Education is not an immutable characteristic, yet South Africa’s great social engineering project is relentlessly focused on only immutable characteristics, without noticing the large overlap in the Venn diagram between the poorly educated and those who are the targets of upliftment. Black children are malnourished
BEE and employment equity are an attempt to shift the problem of our complete educational failure onto the shoulders of the private sector with little concern for why educational failures fall so disproportionately onto the shoulders of black people. It is absolutely true that black people are not well represented at senior levels in companies, but that doesn’t mean the racial quotas are the way to fix that. There remains a perpetual lack of political interest in fixing education at source and instead going right to the endpoint and trying to fix it by way of forcing companies to act against their own best interests. There are endless instances of corruption in the National School Nutrition Programme, designed to ensure children are given adequate nutrition to help them grow and learn. Do we really expect malnourished children to grow into thriving adults?
Imagine for a moment the call was for Educational Economic Empowerment with companies being rewarded for the number of children they educate? Grow the number of points you earn as the kids you support attained higher levels of education from Grade 1 to PhD? I don’t know a company who would not get behind that.
This article was first published by Global Trade Advisors and is republished with permission