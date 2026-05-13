Leadership
Don't save Cyril on basis of avoiding "something worse": Chris Hattingh
Worse alternative’ argument risks weakening accountability and institutions
Key topics:
“Worse successor” logic used to shield Ramaphosa from accountability
Weakening of impeachment/no-confidence risks eroding democracy norms
Institutions, not leaders, must drive accountability and stability
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By Chris Hattingh*