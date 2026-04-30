Leadership
Dot Field: Freedom from violence cannot wait for another Freedom Day
Freedom Day reflections highlight ongoing GBVF crisis and urgent need for action
Key topics:
GBVF crisis persists in South Africa despite democratic freedoms
Call for corporate funding via GBVF Response Fund at scale
Need coordinated action, governance, and measurable impact urgently
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By Dot Field*