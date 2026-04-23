Leadership
Dr Anthea Jeffery: Propaganda in schools - "revisionist" fake history to paint pristine ANC
Critics warn the syllabus omits key facts and presents a one-sided ANC narrative.
Key topics:
Draft SA history curriculum accused of ANC bias and historical whitewash
Controversy over ANC 'four pillars' and armed struggle interpretation
Debate on 1990–94 political violence and 'third force' narrative claims
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By Anthea Jeffery*