The Economist: Against the tyranny of the majority
Image: Pablo Amargo
The Economist: Against the tyranny of the majority

John Stuart Mill's warning still resonates today
  • Mill refined utilitarianism, valuing higher pleasures and individual freedom.

  • He warned of capitalism’s conformity and democracy’s “tyranny of the majority.”

  • His “harm principle” and defence of free speech remain vital in modern liberalism.

From The Economist, published under licence.
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

