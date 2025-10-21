Leadership
The Economist: Against the tyranny of the majority
John Stuart Mill's warning still resonates today
Key topics:
Mill refined utilitarianism, valuing higher pleasures and individual freedom.
He warned of capitalism’s conformity and democracy’s “tyranny of the majority.”
His “harm principle” and defence of free speech remain vital in modern liberalism.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.