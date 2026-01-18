Leadership
The Economist: Argentina’s economic hero Javier Milei: Rein in regulators, not big companies
Argentina’s president and Federico Sturzenegger, his deregulation minister, call for a radical rethink on government meddling
Key topics:
Javier Milei urges deregulation to boost growth
Big firms seen as drivers of scale and innovation, not market failures
Argentina experiments with market discipline for regulators
