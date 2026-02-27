Leadership
The Economist: A cynic watching Anthony Robbins, the megalosaurus of motivation
Watching the world’s best-known life coach do his thing
Key topics:
Tony Robbins’ massive global influence and events
High-energy marketing funnel and transformation claims
Charisma, stamina, and persuasive performance style
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.