The Economist: A cynic watching Anthony Robbins, the megalosaurus of motivation
Leadership

The Economist: A cynic watching Anthony Robbins, the megalosaurus of motivation

Watching the world’s best-known life coach do his thing
Published on

Key topics:

  • Tony Robbins’ massive global influence and events

  • High-energy marketing funnel and transformation claims

  • Charisma, stamina, and persuasive performance style

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com