Leadership
The Economist: How do you replace a CEO like Tim Cook or Warren Buffett?
Some shoes seem just too big to fill
Key topics:
Tim Cook’s tenure boosted Apple’s sales, profit, and market value massively.
Replacing long-serving “marathon” CEOs often leads to weaker performance.
Early, flexible succession planning is key to smooth leadership transitions.
