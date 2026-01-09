Leadership
The Economist: In Trump’s world the strong take what they can. That’s bad for all
That will be bad for America - and everyone else
Key topics:
Maduro captured in US raid; regime’s terror machinery still active.
Trump seizes Venezuela oil; power, not democracy, drives action.
Americas face coercion; global norms and alliances risk erosion.
