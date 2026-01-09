The Economist: In Trump’s world the strong take what they can. That’s bad for all
Illustration: The Economist/Getty Images
Leadership

The Economist: In Trump’s world the strong take what they can. That’s bad for all

That will be bad for America - and everyone else
Published on

Key topics:

  • Maduro captured in US raid; regime’s terror machinery still active.

  • Trump seizes Venezuela oil; power, not democracy, drives action.

  • Americas face coercion; global norms and alliances risk erosion.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

Loading content, please wait...
The Economist

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com