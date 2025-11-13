EH Brookes and the lost tradition of South African liberal thought: Van Staden

***

“Nothing in all the long study of human history bears out the thesis that majorities are always right or even tolerable, that every majority decision is the considered will of the people, or that every election puts into office the General Will. The General Will of Rousseau is acceptable only in an idealized Swiss canton under exceptional conditions. But the marriage of the General Will to Leviathan, with Majority Vote as the witness to sign the register, is a portentous and unnatural alliance.”

– EH Brookes, Power, Law, Right, and Love, page 7-8

Insight: The democratic will of the people is not to be revered simply because it is the democratic will of the people. Majoritarian democracy is practically more aligned to its own theory in homogeneous societies with a high degree of social trust (which means it is the exception). Democracy cannot rightly be used to countenance injustice.

***

“No attack is directed against [national liberation or universal suffrage], and therefore no defence of them is called for. What is attacked is the doctrine that universal suffrage will in itself put all things right, that universal suffrage will in some mysterious way be an adequate controller of its own force. We are back at the point which John Stuart Mill reached in the middle of last century – the point at which liberalism itself has to step in to protect individuals, each of infinite moral worth, from the tyranny of the majority.”

– EH Brookes, Power, Law, Right, and Love, page 8

Insight: More than mere democracy is needed to secure political justice. In fact, democracy, and specifically the feature of so-called universal suffrage, is dangerous if taken by itself. Democracy does not adequately control itself, which is a problematic idea Brookes associates with the British system of government that much of the world had adopted at the time.

***

“Do what we will, however, majority rule will tend to be the normal rule of convenience in modern states, and since we cannot eliminate it, we must seek for remedies to mitigate the tyranny of the majority.”

– EH Brookes, Power, Law, Right, and Love, page 10

Insight: Though democracy might now monopolise public thinking around governance, the task of political community – particularly liberals (as always) – is to ensure it is limited, to avert tyranny.

***

“Alas! experience has shown very clearly in this twentieth century that, while schools and universities are undoubtedly a very powerful force, their power may be exercised for evil, supporting the very tyranny which they should check. Look where we will, the one sure safeguard of liberty is the loyalty and faith of individual human personalities and ultimately the Spirit of God in individual human lives.”

– EH Brookes, Power, Law, Right, and Love, page 11

Insight: Mere public education, as historical liberals like John Stuart Mill believed it would, is insufficient to constrain democratic excess. More is required. Specifically, a political culture that does not view the state as supreme or sovereign but perceives a Higher Power beyond it that must be accounted to.

***

“The tyranny of the majority is undesirable: is the remedy for it a tyranny of the minority, however good a minority? At least universal suffrage means that those who suffer from legislation have some opportunity of influencing those who make laws. And only they will know what laws in fact cause them discomfort or unhappiness. We must therefore support John Stuart Mill’s program for educating the masses and go on to consider his other remedies against the tyranny of the majority. One is the development of powerful and autonomous organs of local government, and with this we can be in hearty agreement, both because this is good in itself and also because powerful local government institutions are a check against an omnipotent central government. The federal principle operates as such a check, so within the component states of a federation does strong local government, so within all does the free individual.”

– EH Brookes, Power, Law, Right, and Love, page 11-12

Insight: Denying individuals the right to influence the legislation they are bound by would be unjust and should be avoided. But because universal suffrage is no good guarantor of justice, in addition to education, there must be a high degree of (federal) decentralisation to ensure that multiple centres of power can compete among each other, rather than cooperate to undermine liberty.

***

“Time alone can build up the traditions; the sensitive conventions of fair play find it hard to survive under the scorching wind of dynamic nationalism. While in England the law courts are unable to question the validity of an act of Parliament, it is customary to use the condemnatory term ‘unconstitutional’ for acts which are in fact unjust in their content or the methods of enacting which are questionable.”

– EH Brookes, Power, Law, Right, and Love, page 25

Insight: A healthy political culture can only be cultivated with time. Seeking to leapfrog the process by introducing a system that depends on a mature political culture (in Brookes’sBrookes’s context, the British parliamentary system in the South African context) is dangerous.

***

“It is important that men, whether in Africa or elsewhere, should recognize these truths. In the wider Africa, where modern forms of the doctrines of Rousseau and Marx have such considerable sway, it is time to stress the fundamentals of that political philosophy that runs like a golden thread through human history – the political philosophy of Plato and Aristotle, of Cicero and the great Roman jurists, of St. Augustine and St. Thomas Aquinas, of Hooker and Grotius, of Locke and Mill, of D’Entrèves and De Jouvenel and Maritain. It is not enough to give everyone the vote, for, right and inspiring though this is, it is not the whole of liberty: it was under a constitution which gave every man and woman over twenty in Germany the vote that Hitler came into power.”

– EH Brookes, Power, Law, Right, and Love, page 26

Insight: Democracy and universal suffrage are but a small part of just governance. Mere democracy does not equate to liberty, and indeed it can be the opposite of liberty at times: democratic logic brought Hitler to power.

***

“There is a case for gradualism in the feeling that a democracy needs education and experience and that every extension of the franchise should leave the new voters smaller in number than the existing electorate. This would not, except in the very first stages of liberalization, leave the white voters in ‘mixed’ African areas in a majority, but it would at least leave the experienced voters in a majority. There is much to be said for such a process, but it demands from emergent African nationalism more patience and self-control than can perhaps be expected from a movement fraught with deep emotion, a liberation movement. Probably the fate of gradualism depends much less on logic or political experience than on the amount of forbearance shown by tumultuous and emotional national freedom movements.”

– EH Brookes, Power, Law, Right, and Love, page 58-59

Insight: The liberation movement’s insistence on immediate so-called universal suffrage should have been seen as a red flag. A political culture grounded in violent extra-parliamentary struggle cannot in the wink of an eye be translated into a political culture of governance. The extension of democracy, if democracy were to be sustainable, has to be controlled.

***

“In the Republic of South Africa, the refusal of the white community to give any franchise at all is met by a mounting demand on the part of the subject majority for universal franchise and nothing short of universal franchise. Few African, Indian, or Coloured political leaders would undertake to accept less, even as an instalment. The more the years go by the stronger grows this feeling. It might be that, if a government able to implement its views offered a partial franchise, this would be accepted as one step in a movement to the enfranchisement of all. Similar reasonableness can hardly be expected toward the proposals of small reformist groups, unable to give effect to their views. The non-white leaders would then be giving up a great principle for ineffective support. By the time that reformers are in the saddle, it may be too late to expect such reasonableness from the impatient and voteless majority. To such a pitch has the unrealistic ideology of its government and the blindness of even its ‘good’ people, who keep on offering too little too late, brought that unhappy republic.”

– EH Brookes, Power, Law, Right, and Love, page 59

Insight: Had the minority government agreed to negotiate earlier, the deal South Africa could have had in the end might have yielded a better government and society than we have today. Moderates among the liberation movement and non-white communities were quickly discredited when the government was not willing to meet their polite requests, meaning they were replaced by the radicals. The African National Congress was initially very moderate, in fact quite liberal, but it was discredited among many of its supporters and constituencies when the South African Party, United Party, and National Party refused to concede on even basic civil liberties, opening the door to communist infiltration and calls for immediate universal suffrage and a unitary (socialist) state.

***

“There is another strong argument in favour of giving all men the vote. It is that legislation affects all, and that any individual knows how legislation affects him with a poignancy not experienced in the same measure by anyone else. It is on the rock of this fact that benevolent paternalism has suffered shipwreck, and fundamentally the faults of paternalism have been unteachableness and lack of humility. Are these not still the faults of the voters who deny the unenfranchised the vote?”

– EH Brookes, Power, Law, Right, and Love, page 61

Insight: If one is bound by legislation, one must as a matter of right have an influence on that legislation. This is (in my view) the strongest argument for so-called universal suffrage. I do disagree with Brookes however, in his characterisation that each person knows best “how legislation affects him”. Voter A’s vote does not only endorse “legislation [that] affects him” – one of democracy’s inherent problems (and evils) is that Voter A (part of a majority bloc)’s vote might continuously countenance legislation that primarily affects Voter B (part of a minority bloc). I do not fault Brookes for this oversight. The rent-seeking excesses of democracy had not yet been obvious in Brookes’sBrookes’s day, and he only had the Western states (where majorities and minorities fluctuated dynamically) as a frame of reference.

***

“A new state formed in the first flush of nationalist enthusiasm by a party that has almost inevitably carried nationalism to excess ought not to begin its career with a completely flexible constitution and unfettered parliamentary sovereignty. This faith in the British tradition, so flattering to Englishmen, is misplaced when the background of British tradition and modes of thought is missing. It was the gravest fault committed by General Smuts and those who followed his lead in the South African National Convention. During the last half century, the history of South Africa has largely been the story of the way in which those who disbelieved in the spirit of the British Constitution have used its forms to achieve their own very different type of state.”

– EH Brookes, Power, Law, Right, and Love, page 63

Insight: Parliamentary sovereignty is particularly unsuited to revolutionary environments, given the inevitable marriage of nationalism and revolution, combined with nationalism’s (usual) exclusionary character. Outside of the very specifically British context with its conventions and cultural constraints, the British model will tend to be used to settle ethnic scores. South Africa erred significantly by adopting the British model in 1910. (Thank goodness we abandoned it in 1993.)

***

“For this an unpersecuted Opposition, a free press, and an unfettered public with a sense of political responsibility are essential. Deny these and you have no real democracy.”

– EH Brookes, Power, Law, Right, and Love, page 65

Insight: Not only voting, not only a free opposition, and not only a free press, are necessary conditions for an equitable democracy. Crucially, democracy is dangerous unless there is “an unfettered public with a sense of political responsibility”. If the public is fettered (in other words, largely dependent on the patronage of the state), or lacks a deep sense of responsibility (that is, the voters who vote for X must be willing to bear the cost of X, not happily and giddily have the minority bear that cost), then democracy is a bad idea. Under such circumstances it is merely rent-seeking.

***

“Universal suffrage carries with it the brightly gleaming crown of the General Will. But of what avail is this golden glory if it is put on the unsightly and ferocious head of Leviathan? The combination of universal suffrage with despotism is no new thing. At its best it produced Napoleon, at its worst Hitler, but never liberty.”

– EH Brookes, Power, Law, Right, and Love, page 65

Insight: When the ostensible democratic “will of the people” is combined with a state unlimited by law (right), you create the conditions for totalitarian tyranny. Democracy is not a silver bullet.

***

“But the people deprived of freedom, deprived of choice, uneducated in political responsibility, may well put into office tyrants who claim to be the creatures of universal suffrage, but are in fact despots. An uninstructed and unfree ‘general will’ must always produce tyranny, and if not the tyranny of an ‘elected’ despot, at least the tyranny of the majority, against which that great liberal John Stuart Mill waged such implacable war.”

– EH Brookes, Power, Law, Right, and Love, page 65

Insight: The notion that democracy will self-regulate and that the imperative is simply to put it in place is fundamentally wrongheaded. Democracy needs specific conditions to be present for it to serve liberty. Unlike the transcendent imperative of freedom, democracy does not work in all places under all circumstances. (Brookes, like many other liberals, understandably had a misapprehension of Mill, who openly regarded himself as a socialist. I concede that On Liberty is one of the great works of liberalism, but it must be strictly separated from its author.)

***

“Bertrand de Jouvenel has told us that modern students of democracy must study not only the ‘who’ but the ‘what.’ The study of the ‘who’ is virtually over; except in a few multiracial communities the principle of universal suffrage is accepted. But a modern democracy needs to study the ‘what’ of government no less than a medieval monarch. It too needs to have a De regimine principum written for it. And, as has been shown in earlier chapters, one at least of the lessons which the elected rulers of a democracy must learn is the submission of power to law. Tyranny, which is the revolt of the individual ruler against the law, is not to be justified because the tyrant has been chosen by universal suffrage. Civil liberty, which is the rule of law rather than the rule of caudillos, national leaders, or civil servants, must come high in the list of democratic virtues.”

– EH Brookes, Power, Law, Right, and Love, page 65-66

Insight: The notion that anything goes so long as “the people” have chosen the government, and the government is acting according to the will of the people, is fundamentally problematic. Democracy cannot simply concern “who” if it is to be a servant of liberty (as many liberals perhaps too hastily insist that it is) – “what” is arguably more important. The recognition and protection of civil liberty, alongside the rule of law (state power limited by law), must be preconditions for any democratic society.

***

“Universal suffrage, moreover, was no more a part of tribal life than individual liberty. It is extraordinary that men should be found to deny individual liberty in the name of tribal tradition, who at the same time support so utterly untribal an institution as the individual vote.”

– EH Brookes, Power, Law, Right, and Love, page 66

Insight: Brookes was presciently calling out the intellectual dishonesty – still with us today – of so-called “Africanists” being the loudest voices for (Western) democracy, while also being the loudest voices against (Western) liberty, when in fact Western democracy was always understood as being legitimised by liberty. Even now, in 2025, former “struggle stalwarts” who had much to say about South Africa having to swiftly adopt Western democracy, now insist that the country impose restrictions on property ownership, etc., because it is “un-African”.

***

“When we say that a democracy needs education, we do not mean merely that all the voters should be literate, but that they should think widely and naturally, and this cannot happen when every important political decision is a matter of ‘thinking with the blood.’ An uninstructed people voting on emotional grounds for a ‘leader’ does not constitute a democracy.”

– EH Brookes, Power, Law, Right, and Love, page 68

Insight: Mere schooling – what even many liberals hold out as the key to contriving a better democracy – is insufficient to be “educated” for democratic purposes. There must be a fundamentally informed, sober political culture underlying the democracy for it to be a valid democracy.

***

“The fact is that modern theories of democracy, especially when influenced by that most undemocratic institution the Soviet Union, are based on an exaltation of man quite beyond the experience of man in the twentieth century. This is the main argument of Lord Percy’s excellent book, ‘The Heresy of Democracy’. Democracy is not a heresy; but democracy divorced from God, freedom, and immortality, and from every moral imperative, is certainly a heresy and a dangerous one. Actions are often justified today not because they are right but because they have the support of an uninstructed majority behind them. Man, as we have seen him in the staffs of Hitler’s concentration camps is most certainly not an object of worship except in a devil’s Mass, and we need some fundamental standard of right, other than a majority vote, if democracy is to be worthwhile.”

– EH Brookes, Power, Law, Right, and Love, page 69

Insight: Democracy that uncritically venerates the voter as the pinnacle of all wisdom, insight, and rightness, is a dangerous heresy. Democracy needs various other preconditions and imperatives before it can claim legitimacy. Mere majority vote is at best meaningless, at worst evil.

***

“Further, as Jacques Maritain has so often reminded us, the State is only one organ of society. In the new democracies all stress is laid on the government, on the State, its leaders and its organs. The freedom of the churches and of the universities and of other private societies is, if possible, even more vital in the new democracies than in the old. Life is not all politics and man is not only a citizen. As in other spheres, so in the sphere of the State, we find ourselves best by denying ourselves, and the best democracy will consist of those citizens to whom citizenship is less important than humanity, freedom, life, and love.”

– EH Brookes, Power, Law, Right, and Love, page 69

Insight: A multitude of centres of (tangible) power and activity outside the state are essential for democratic societies. Totalising politics – manifested most prominently today in the idea that every sphere of life must be “democratised” – undermines democracy itself.

***