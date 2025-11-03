Time to end corruption and restore the rule of law: Paul Hoffman

The doctrine of the separation of powers is contrary to the idea of hegemony. The rule of law demands checks and balances in the exercise of power, not comprehensive control by a dominant party. The decisions of courts, made independently and impartially, bind those involved in the litigation concerned in all cases. These decisions ought to be implemented but today, more than a decade after the court so ruled, there is still no body “outside executive control” in SA.

Revolutionary zeal, oaths of office notwithstanding, has trumped constitutional principles and in particular the rule of stare decisis has been ignored in the way the court decision has been dealt with by the executive and legislature, both of which were parties to the litigation that spawned the criteria for anti-corruption machinery of state.

The court requires a body of specialists, trained to do corruption-busting properly, independent in their structure and operations, resourced in guaranteed fashion and secure in tenure of office. These five criteria have become known as the STIRS criteria for anti-corruption machinery of state that truly works. Needless to say, no organ of state or institution of government is STIRS-compliant, despite the binding nature of the court findings.

It was accordingly refreshing to hear Professor Mabunda raising his head above the parapet by making points and submissions that accord with those of Accountability Now over the years.

Correspondence ensued in which the submission of Accountability Now to the ad hoc committee in the National Assembly which is considering the complaints made by General Mkhwanazi on 6 July 2025 was shared with Professor Mabunda.

His response was swift and interesting:

I read this document, and it is my view that this approach is the correct one. Kindly indicate specific part/role that is required on my part, and I will seriously consider such.

It seemed imperative to give the learned professor a smorgasbord of options available, to strengthen the advocacy of the campaign for constitutionally compliant anti-corruption machinery of state.