Mteto Nyati, chairman at Eskom Holdings Ltd.
Mteto Nyati, chairman at Eskom Holdings Ltd.Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg
Leadership

Eskom chairman says South Africa has quietly normalised lawlessness

Mteto Nyati points to jumped red lights, drunk driving and illegal power connections as signs of a deeper breakdown.
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