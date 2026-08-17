The University of Cape Town
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Same firm, every seat: the Fairbridges map in UCT's Moshabela case (pt. 1) | Marika Sboros

UCT court case puts Fairbridges’ role and governance independence under scrutiny
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Marika Sboros
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