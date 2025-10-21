What defines fascism, and could Trump’s America fit the description?: Ivo Vegter (Part 1)

“What has Trump actually done that is fascist?” ask his supporters, feigning innocence, and pointing to his electoral victory in 2024. “He’s just doing what the majority of the people elected him to do.”

Godwin’s Law

In the online community of the 1990s, before “memes” were a household term, a lawyer for the Electronic Frontier Foundation named Mike Godwin became concerned that the Holocaust was being trivialised by what he called “the Nazi-comparison meme”.

To combat gratuitous Nazi analogies, he created a “counter-meme” by observing: “As an online discussion grows longer, the probability of a comparison involving Nazis or Hitler approaches one.”

He seeded it to various newsgroups and discussion forums, calling it Godwin’s Law.

It spread, as intended, and “mutated like a meme,” he said. It generated corollaries and variants.

It became tradition in the online debates of Usenet, the Well, listservs, and blogs, to observe that once a Nazi analogy was made, the usefulness of a conversation was over. Soon it became customary to deem the person making the analogy to have lost the argument (although this led to the absurd consequence that sometimes actual Nazis “won” the debate).

An empirical study of 199 million reddit posts concluded that Godwin’s reduction ad Hitlerum “law” is not valid, since the longer a conversation continues, the less likely it is to reach Nazi analogies. Moreover, when Hitler or the Nazis do get mentioned, the length of the conversation actually increases.

Aside from the valid concern that Nazi analogies trivialise what really were grave historical events, it was also aimed more at the audience, since they can hardly be expected to convince one’s debate opponents.

If such an analogy stuck, it would make the political programme to which it is applied entirely indefensible. Few debate opponents would calmly accept being compared to a Nazi and graciously concede defeat.

Barring fascism from civil discourse

Yet the difficulty with the conversation-stopping tradition of Godwin’s Law – besides handing spurious debate “victories” to actual Nazis and fascists – is that it bars an extremely consequential period of modern history from civil discourse. It prevents us from raising the alarm about events, statements or policies that in some way mirror the rise of fascism.

As Theodor Reik, a Jewish psychoanalyst who fled Nazism in Germany wrote three decades later: “It has been said that history repeats itself. This is perhaps not quite correct; it merely rhymes.”

Especially now that the majority of people alive today have no experience of genuine fascism, and therefore might not fear it as much as they ought to, avoiding such labels for the sake of propriety seems like an unwise approach to the battle of ideas.

What is fascism?

I intend to focus on fascism, in part because it is a more difficult label to deal with than Nazism.

There isn’t really a good definition of what fascism is. It is easy to define liberalism (both classical and modern), conservatism, socialism, nationalism and totalitarianism.

A key feature of fascism, however, is to reject intellectualism and dogma in favour of loyalty to a leader who is portrayed as a divinely ordained representation of the popular will.

Fascism is more of a movement than an ideology. It doesn’t have principles. It is a description of how a fascist leader attains and exerts power, and how their followers triumph over their political enemies. Fascism is about actions, not ideas.

Political scientist and historian Robert Paxton is perhaps the world’s foremost expert on fascism. In 2004, he literally wrote the book on it: The Anatomy of Fascism ( review ).

In it, he explains: “Fascism in power is a compound, a powerful amalgam of different but marriageable conservative, national-socialist and radical Right ingredients, bonded together by common enemies and common passions for a regenerated, energised, and purified nation at whatever cost to free institutions and the rule of law. The precise proportions of the mixture are the result of processes: choices, alliances, compromises, rivalries. Fascism in action looks much more like a network of relationships than a fixed essence.”

A definition of sorts

Having said that, he did – after spending seven chapters analysing how fascist movements originate, claim power, exercise power, and ultimately fall – venture a definition of sorts. He cautioned, however, that “it encompasses its subject no better than a snapshot encompasses a person”.

“Fascism may be defined,” he wrote, “as a form of political behaviour marked by obsessive preoccupation with community decline, humiliation, or victimhood and by compensatory cults of unity, energy, and purity, in which a mass-based party of committed nationalist militants, working in uneasy but effective collaboration with traditional elites, abandons democratic liberties and pursues with redemptive violence and without ethical or legal restraints goals of internal cleansing and external expansion.”

Ur-Fascism

Umberto Eco was a prodigiously learned Italian philosopher, semiotician and author who was raised Fascist (the capitalised term denotes Italian Fascism, specifically). He joined the partisan resistance during the war despite being very young: he was 11 when Mussolini fell, and 13 when the war ended, yet old enough to grasp the import of these events.

In a seminal essay entitled Ur-Fascism , written for the New Yorker in 1995, Eco wrote: “Contrary to common opinion, fascism in Italy had no special philosophy. … Mussolini did not have any philosophy: he had only rhetoric. …fascism had no quintessence. Fascism was a fuzzy totalitarianism, a collage of different philosophical and political ideas, a beehive of contradictions.”

Fascism was a reactionary system, born of the view that classical liberalism (as in individual liberty and laissez-faire economics, rather than the modern American identification with the left) was ill-suited to the muscular rule required to fight wars, reverse economic hardship, ensure moral regeneration, and restore a lost Golden Age.