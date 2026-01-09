Leadership
Surprise, surprise - FinDep Masondo accepts hard truths about sound money
Deputy Finance Minister champions price stability and fiscal discipline for inclusive growth.
Key topics:
Masondo urges monetary discipline to protect the poor, not the wealthy.
SA’s low growth and rising population fuel social tension and inequality.
Inflation targeting and debt stability aim to restore investor confidence.
By Alec Hogg