Leadership
Flip Buys: The Solidarity Movement consists of patriots seeking solutions for SA and for Afrikaners
The Solidarity Movement unites patriots seeking solutions for South Africa while defending Afrikaner rights, culture and constitutional freedoms.
Key topics:
Breached agreements and race-based laws strain ANC–Afrikaner relations
Solidarity says all domestic remedies failed before pursuing global channels
Calls for a Cultural Accord to secure rights and rebuild SA collaboratively
