Leadership
FT: BBC boss Tim Davie resigns over Trump documentary edit
Exit comes after broadcaster accused of bias on US president, Gaza war and its coverage of rights of transgender people
Key topics:
BBC chief Tim Davie quits amid bias and Trump documentary scandal
Leaked memo accuses BBC of bias on Trump, Gaza war, trans issues
Resignations spark political backlash and questions over BBC’s future
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Daniel Thomas and Jim Pickard in London