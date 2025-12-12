Leadership
FT Person of the Year: Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang
The Nvidia chief executive has been the driving force behind the massive AI boom which has the capacity to reshape the global economy
Key topics:
Nvidia’s rise to world’s most valuable company amid AI boom
Huang’s strategic bets, leadership style and global political influence
How AI infrastructure demand is transforming industries and economies
