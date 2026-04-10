Full address: Ramaphosa's upbeat keynote message to US Chamber of Commerce
Key topics:
US–South Africa trade ties deepen via American Chamber of Commerce South Africa
and growing investment and job creation
South Africa’s reforms in energy, infrastructure, water, and security
aim to boost stability and economic growth
Focus on critical minerals, AGOA talks, and strong investor confidence
driving expanded US–South Africa cooperation (South Africa / United States)
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