CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 18: Over a 1000 students at the vigil for the Lives lost to GBVF at Saarah Baartman Hall, University of Cape Town on September 18, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The vigil is in protest to address South Africa's escalating gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) epidemic and also remembers the vulnerable women and children who have been killed. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Students held a vigil for lives lost to GBVF at the University of Cape Town last weekPhoto by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Leadership

Ian Cameron: Mr President, if GBV is a national disaster, show us what changed

An open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa
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Ian Cameron
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