Leadership
Gerhard Papenfus's open letter to Gwede Mantashe: Why whites, and many others, despise the BEE scheme
The hidden costs of South Africa's Black Economic Empowerment scheme
Key topics:
BEE benefits few, harms the economy, and fosters quick-rich culture.
True entrepreneurship requires hard work, value creation, and patience.
BEE creates empty wealth, arrogance, and long-term societal damage.
By Gerhard Papenfus*