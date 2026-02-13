Leadership
GHL front-runner to replace Steenhuisen — but who is he, what does he really stand for?: Phil Craig
Hill-Lewis’ U-turn on policies raises questions about transparency and DA’s future.
Key topics:
Hill-Lewis shifted left after being elected as a right-wing DA mayor.
Policies favour migrants, burden ratepayers, and undermine rule of law.
DA risks losing Western Cape as demographic and political shifts grow.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Phil Craig