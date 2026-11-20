President Cyril Ramaphosa during the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) official release of the results for the 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE) Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Leadership

The GNU will end. The battle over who gets the blame will decide the next election

Hermann Pretorius argues the DA must start building its account now, with evidence, before ANC talks with ActionSA, MK and the EFF push it out.