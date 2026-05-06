Leadership
SA Iranians: GNU keeps tragically misreading Iranian regime
Iran faces executions and repression amid criticism of global silence and diplomacy
Key topics:
Iran executions, repression, internet blackouts ongoing
Criticism of South African platforming of Iranian envoy
Calls for moral clarity and action on human rights abuses
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By Shervin Ghorbani*