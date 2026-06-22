GNU's fault lines crack open: ANC statement signals the honeymoon is firmly, officially over
Leadership

GNU's fault lines crack open: ANC statement signals the honeymoon is firmly, officially over

ANC blasts DA reshuffle, accuses it of constitutional double standards, GNU hypocrisy, and treating DTIC as factional dumping ground.
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