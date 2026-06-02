Helen Zille: Joburg’s fairytale budget - the madness has to stop now
Image: Gia Conte-Patel from Pixabay
Leadership

Helen Zille: Joburg’s fairytale budget - the madness has to stop now

Tariff hikes, rising salaries, and collapsing services expose a city in crisis
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Helen Zille
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