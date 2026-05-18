Will Geordin Hill-Lewis decide Cyril Ramaphosa’s fate?: TCS Editorial Board
Leadership

Will Geordin Hill-Lewis decide Cyril Ramaphosa’s fate?: TCS Editorial Board

More and more business and elite South African actors are placing pressure on Geordin Hill-Lewis to save President Cyril Ramaphosa revealing the extraordinary power the DA now holds over the future of the ANC – it is unclear whether they should.
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This article was first published by The Common Sense

Key topics:

  • Impeachment vs no-confidence: thresholds and political pathways

  • DA’s Hill-Lewis faces choice: protect Ramaphosa or let him fall

  • Outcome could reshape ANC, EFF/MK rise and DA’s electoral future

By Editorial Board of The Common Sense

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