CENTURION, SOUTH AFRICA – MAY 21: VF Plus Leader Dr. Corne Mulder unveils the party’s first billboard for the year’s election campaign along the N1 Highway on May 21, 2026 in Centurion, South Africa. The 2026 South African municipal elections will be held on 4 November 2026 across South Africa, to elect councils for all district, metropolitan and local municipalities in each of the country's nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier)
VF Plus Leader Dr. Corne MulderPhoto by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier
Leadership

History spirals, says Chuck Stephens, and the Freedom Front is on the up

Chuck Stephens argues history spirals, driving conservative Christian renewal and positioning South Africa’s Freedom Front Plus for growth.
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Chuck Stephens
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