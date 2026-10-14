“I was in the room when the rot started”: ex-councillor on how SA’s municipalities stopped facing consequences
Image by Fani Mahuntsi - Gallo Images
Leadership

“I was in the room when the rot started”: ex-councillor on how SA’s municipalities stopped facing consequences

How impunity, political patronage and financial mismanagement cripple South Africa’s municipalities
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com