Leadership
The Economist: Trump is ignoring savvy advisors - including his younger self
One of the advisers the president ignores is his younger self
Key topics:
Trump shows desperation in Iran deal, markets and voters react.
Gulf war costs soar; global economy and inflation feel impact.
Lack of trust hampers negotiations; Iran may push for nukes.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.