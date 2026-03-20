Iranian Community in SA marks Nowruz with plea for freedom — and warning over regime intimidation

Key topics:

Nowruz message overshadowed by fear, grief and concern for families in Iran

Condemnation of Tehran ’s repression, executions and mass crackdown on protesters

Warning that intimidation of Iranian dissidents is reaching into South Africa

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