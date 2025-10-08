Ivo Vegter: Cyril and the ANC’s only game plan is talk - not action.

Let’s briefly look at the 10 points of the Economic Action Plan. Per this report :

“Use electricity tariffs and transmission investment to drive economic activity.”

That just means giving discounts to large industrial users of electricity, in the hope of bribing them not to shut up shop. The consequence is that everyone else will have to pay more in order to subsidise selected big businesses.

“Accelerate the recovery of the freight and logistics sector.”

That is not an action. That is a desired outcome.

“Rebuild the chrome and manganese industries.”

That is also not an action. It is also a desired outcome. What is the government doing “rebuilding” private industries in the first place?

“Improve the state’s capacity to manage major projects.”

Yeah, yeah, we’ve been hearing that for decades. The state shouldn’t have to manage major projects. Not a lot of them, at least.

“Drive local economic development and investment in local infrastructure.”

Drive how, exactly?

“Scale up labour activation and public employment programmes.”

What on earth is “labour activation”?

We can’t just keep creating ephemeral public works jobs paid at half of the national minimum wage and call it job creation. We need a vibrant, growing private sector to create jobs.

“Expand SMME support and transform Development Finance Institutions.”

How?

“Enable growth of provincial economies outside main urban centres.”

How?

“Diversify trade partners and expand export markets.”

Good idea, but it’s not the first time we’ve heard that, either. Why are South African goods hard to sell into export markets? The ANC either does not know, or does know but is not prepared to do anything about it because doing so would violate its core dogmas.

“Ensure effective budget and macroeconomic coordination.”

If I concentrate hard enough, that lottery win will come to me.

This is not an action plan. It isn’t even a plan. It is a vague wish list; a reheated summary of all the ANC economic wish lists that have come before. An AI could have done a better job drafting it.