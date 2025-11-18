Ivo Vegter: Why Dion George had to go and Willie Aucamp get promoted
Leadership

Ivo Vegter: Why Dion George had to go and Willie Aucamp get promoted

Willie Aucamp’s appointment signals a balanced commitment to sustainable wildlife use, conservation integrity, economic growth and environmental governance.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Debate over sustainable wildlife use vs animal-rights driven restrictions

  • Critique of Dion George’s policies as inconsistent with law and sustainability

  • Willie Aucamp seen as balancing conservation with economic wildlife use

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Ivo Vegter*

Loading content, please wait...
Ivo Vegter

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com