Leadership
Ivo Vegter: Why Dion George had to go and Willie Aucamp get promoted
Willie Aucamp’s appointment signals a balanced commitment to sustainable wildlife use, conservation integrity, economic growth and environmental governance.
Key topics:
Debate over sustainable wildlife use vs animal-rights driven restrictions
Critique of Dion George’s policies as inconsistent with law and sustainability
Willie Aucamp seen as balancing conservation with economic wildlife use
By Ivo Vegter*