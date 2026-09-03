LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Reform UK's Head of Policy James Orr attends as Zia Yusuf, Reform UK's spokesman for home affairs, holds a press conference on employment policy on August 06, 2026 in London, England. Yusuf said his party would propose legislation that company CEOs and directors criminally liable for the illegal employment of migrant workers, even if they were unaware of a worker's immigration status. The policy, which the party has termed the "Deliveroo Law," after the online delivery service, could fine offending companies 10 percent of their global revenues. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Reform UK's Head of Policy James OrrPhoto by Leon Neal/Getty Images
Leadership

FT on James Orr: Cambridge theologian building Reform UK’s intellectual scaffolding

Reform’s policy head is a Cambridge theologian with an enviable contact book and a belief in ‘faith, family and flag’
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